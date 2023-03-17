“Let’s Dance”: 10 points for my trainer’s “Playboy” pics

At “Let’s Dance” ex-Olympic gymnast Philipp Boy (35) and professional dancer Patricija Ionel (28) inspire the jury and fans every week. But now the popular dancer from Lithuania provides additional gasping. Patricija is on the cover of the current “Playboy” issue.

Boy to BILD: “These are super aesthetic photos. If a woman is self-determined and feels comfortable, she should be able to take such photos. I would of course award ten points for that.”

Patricija shows her dance partner Philipp her sexy photos in “Playboy” Foto: Thomas Kielhorn

The question is who needs to cool down more with these hot photos: Patricija or the viewer? Photo: Ana Dias for PLAYBOY Germany 04/2023

The “Playboy” photos of the professional dancer were taken on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura Photo: Ana Dias for PLAYBOY Germany 04/2023

Boy can’t stop raving about his dance partner in other respects either: “So far we’ve had a wonderful storyline on ‘Let’s Dance’. First we got to know each other romantically over the Viennese waltz, then we got married over the jive and quarreled over the rumba,” he says and laughs.

Week after week, the athlete and the professional dancer fight each other on “Let’s Dance” (always on Fridays, RTL). Philipp: “The training workload and everything that goes with it is sporty. But it’s incredibly fun. Especially with Patricija, who picks me up when I want to throw my dancing shoes away.”

Patricija praises her dance student: “I motivate him to continue training. As a trainer, I have already experienced that on the one hand he learns, but we still have a lot of fun together. We are a very good team there.”