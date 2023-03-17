Bac: “additional supervisors” for the tests at the start of the week

The Minister of Education will mobilize “additional guards” during the baccalaureate exams, at the start of the week, he said this Friday evening, March 17, against a backdrop of rising calls from teacher unions to continue the mobilization against the pension reform.

“Additional supervisors are mobilized”indicates the rue de Grenelle in a press release published three days before the holding of the specialty tests, which will take place from Monday to Wednesday.

“In the event of delay of candidates due to transport strikes, adjustments to the test time will be organized so that they can benefit from the entire duration of the tests”he added, a measure already announced this week.

Test time arrangements

But the use of 49.3 to pass the highly contested pension reform has increased the anger of teachers’ unions and could incite more staff to strike. In a press release this Friday evening, several teachers’ unions recall that they have filed a strike notice which covers the period of the specialty tests.

“In the event that the government has not withdrawn its pension reform project, (the unions) call on all colleagues to decide on the continuation of the action and to continue the mobilization during the specialty tests, including by the surveillance strike where possible”indicate several organizations, including the Snes-FSU (first union in high school), Sud Education, the Fnec-FP FO or the CGT Educ’action.

The unions attached to the CFDT or Unsa centers are not signatories.

The Ministry of Education states that“in the event of difficulties, the necessary arrangements will be made to allow candidates access to examination centers in conjunction with the departmental prefectures”. As for copies, “all digitized”they “will benefit from follow-up throughout the correction process”.

Tests only on part of the program

Monday, Tuesday and/or Wednesday, 536,081 candidates (390,710 in the general track and 145,371 in the technological track) will each work on two tests, which together account for a third of the results of the baccalaureate, calculated on 100 points.

In addition to the pension reform, the teachers’ unions are protesting against the holding of specialty tests from March, believing that these tests can therefore only relate to part of the program.

The Terminale calendar is constrained because the marks of the specialty tests must be taken into account for the first time by the platform for access to higher education, Parcoursup, which delivers its first answers to the wishes of high school students in early June.