lex, from Temptation Island, about Marieta’s participation in Survivors: It’s Not Her Contest

Marieta is already a full contestant in Supervivientes 2024 after this Holy Thursday she performed the traditional jump from the helicopter. Upon her arrival at Playa Limbo she was received by Laura Matamoros who did not know the identity of the young woman. I’m Marieta, from the latest edition of The Island of Temptations. I am famous for my sideburnsexpressed the one from Elche, visibly nervous.

Since the television station’s signing for the most extreme reality show on our television became official, his editing colleagues did not hesitate to show him all their support and affection in this adventure that, without a doubt, will mark a before and after in his life. However, His ex-partner Lex does not welcome Marieta taking Zayra Gutirrez’s place left empty in the Cayos Cochinos after its abandonment.

Jealous or not about the great fame that Marieta has acquired after The Island of Temptations, Lex explains in an interview on the Telecinco website that his ex-partner all he wants is television. She has achieved it (…) It’s not your contest. Maybe it surprises us all, but I don’t see her fishing, I don’t see her making fire… In fact, it is very rare to eat. Well, maybe not anymore, she says.

Lex asks to go to Survivors

However, the participant of Sandra Barneda’s program is clear that Marieta is going to give a lot to talk about: There will be laughter, that’s clear. She’s probably going to make friends with Aurah. The two to put tinder. In the end I think she’s going to go to that, she’s not going to go to anything else. Maybe they collide and then get along. They both have very strong characters, but I think they are one for another, he adds.

In his interview, Lex takes the opportunity to shout from the rooftops that he would also like to be part of the roster of reality contestants presented by Jorge Javier Vzquez every Thursday on Telecinco. But not in this edition. I’ve had to listen to Marieta scream enough already, he emphasizes.

