Isabel Pantoja’s widow’s pension comes to light

Isabel Pantoja’s economy is once again the subject of the news. The tonadillera, 67 years old, maintains a debt with the treasury of 4,214,080 euros, according to the latest published data. An amount that is divided into the 2,700,000 that he owes to the bank together with his son Kiko Rivera, 1,100,000 to the Treasury and other private debts of 338,816 and 75,263 to the Tax Agency. Ella Cantora’s estate, inherited from her husband Paquirri, has a value of 4,348,000 euros, which will cover all of what she owes; However, the singer refuses to sell.

The interpreter of Sailor of Lights insists on continuing to live tied to the Treasury, a situation that many of her family and friends do not understand. It is for this reason that Isabel Pantoja’s income continues to be in the media spotlight, arousing great interest. The journalist Paloma Garca Pelayo reveals exclusively on the program And now Sonsoles the amount that Isa Pi’s mother receives as a widow’s pension following the death of her former husband.

According to Antena 3 space, the tonadillera receives 206.98 euros in subsidies since 1987, three years after the death of the bullfighter Paquirri. A very low figure compared to what beneficiaries of this type of pensions usually receive. It depends on the contribution base that Mr. Francisco Rivera declared in Social Security, explains lawyer Leire Ecenarro.

For three months, the artist stopped receiving this widow’s pension, so She was forced to issue a document in which she confirmed that she was alive and that she had the right to continue collecting it. He did so shortly after leaving prison and resuming his public life. She asked for it again and they returned it to her (…) When she is already serving her sentence, the same month that she signs a million-dollar contract, she requests the pension and they grant it to her because she shows her experience, says Paloma García Pelayo. The resolution did not come until 2019 when Social Security reactivated the retroactive subsidy of 783.57 euros.

Isabel Pantoja, about Julin Muoz

Julin Muoz is going through his most difficult health crisis. Despite having been discharged from the hospital last Monday, The former Marbella politician remains serious and supported by his closest surroundings: his ex-wife Mayte Zaldvar and their two daughters. But how is Isabel Pantoja living it?

Kiko Rivera’s mother is living it completely far away, acknowledges Paloma García Pelayo. What I have been able to confirm today is that It is absolutely forbidden to speak, say, mention or name Julin Muoz or Marbella, he adds. The journalist insists that Isabel Pantoja does not want to know anything and that she has imposed a barrier on her immediate family members to not tell her anything. And for the tonadillera, that person does not exist.

