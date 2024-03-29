Wanda Nara explodes against Paris Hilton: How you like to copy me!

Wanda Nara is immersed in her budding musical career and in the promotion of her new single Money. With three hits already on the market, the Argentine media star continues to try to gain a foothold in a world of music led by her compatriots Emilia Mernes, María Becerra, Tini Stoessel and Nicki Nicole. In the midst of all this, Mauro Icardi’s wife is once again the protagonist of a controversy after intensify his particular war with Paris Hilton herself.

But why is Wanda Nara now targeting Paris Hilton? Everything happens after The billionaire American socialite will announce her return to music with her new album Bad bitch Academyprecisely the same title as the song with the Argentine debut as a soloist. I can’t wait to release my new album! Welcome to the Bad Bitch Academy, wrote Paris Hilton without imagining that she would awaken the fury of Zaira Nara’s sister.

In the same publication where Paris Hilton shouted her new professional adventure from the rooftops, Wanda Nara burst in with a forceful message. Do you like to copy me, my love? How you like to copy me!, wrote Mauro Icardi’s wife. The Argentinean’s words quickly generated a veritable media hurricane in which fans of the two divas engaged in different disputes over the American’s profile.

Between the eyes

The truth is that this is not the first time that Wanda Nara has had a disagreement with Paris Hilton. In February 2023, the first scuffle occurred when Mauro Icardi from Turkey took advantage of his wife’s stay in Argentina to congratulate the famous heiress of the Hilton chain on her birthday through social networks. The footballer published several selfies from 2016 with her on his Instagram account and the message: Queen. Happy birthday, Paris.

From then on, Paris Hilton and Mauro Icardi They began to follow each other on said platform and a striking exchange of likes in networks that angered Money’s interpreter.

