Julia Janeiro clarifies her relationship with Pietro Costanzia, arrested for attempted murder: She was shocked

Julia Janeiro makes a move with a press release through her lawyer after the magazine Lecturas uncovered her secret relationship with Pietro, Carlo Costanzia’s brother who He has recently been arrested for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder. According to the aforementioned media, the daughter of Jesulín de Ubrique and the Italian had an affair for several months that would have ended just fifteen days ago coinciding with the young man’s legal problems. However, they will remain in contact.

They were a couple, they were boyfriends. The sagas intersect. I asked Pietro about this relationship and he confirmed it. Also, he sent me an image to confirm it (…) The relationship was long and turbulent, noted television collaborator José Antonio Avils after speaking with the son of Carlo Costanzia di Castiglione. Do you remember a time when there was talk about Julia wanting to appear on shows, getting a cane, etc.? Well, Pietro didn’t like that at all, he added.

From TardeAR, journalist Leticia Requejo revealed that the daughter of Jesulón de Ubrique and María José Campanario would have been a true bride on the run last August when Pietro Costanzia was aware of the two proceedings against her in Spain: one complaint for the alleged theft of a motorcycle in Madrid that was taken to Italy and another for the squatting of a home. Julia decides to accompany her boyfriend. She didn’t want to leave him alone and with this getaway she confirmed how in love she was with her.I also point out.

Julia Janeiro separates herself from Pietro Costanzia

Faced with this situation, Julia Janeiro has decided to speak out through her lawyer Antonio González Zapatero and clarify what is the relationship that unites him to Carlo Costanzia’s brother, the ToyBoy actor who is currently in a romantic relationship with Alejandra Rubio, daughter of Terelu Campos. She denies that she is still with Pietro. There was a relationship with him last summer (…) Their courtship lasted a month, he begins by saying.

The reality is that the photo in the magazine is from July or August 2023 and today they have no relationship. FIt was a relationship that lasted exactly less than a month and Julia left scared. (…) There is zero communication and contact. They do not currently maintain any type of relationship, either friendly or sentimental, adds the lawyer in the document published by El Español.

She traveled with him without knowing his criminal problems and in August they broke up. He does not want to make statements about it, but he does deny everything that has been said in the media, concludes Gonzlez Zapatero.

