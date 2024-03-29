More problems for Dani Alves: being tried in Brazil for another crime

Dani Alves has been on conditional release since March 25 after paying the bail of one million euros imposed by Section 21 of the Barcelona Court. Football player He left Brians 2 after fourteen months and five days in provisional prison after being sentenced to four and a half years in prisonin addition to another five years of probation, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, compensation of 150,000 euros and payment of the costs of the trial for the crime of sexual assault of a 23-year-old girl.

This Holy Thursday, the Brazilian He left his mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat for the first time after being released to go to court to sign, thus complying with one of the measures imposed by justice. A complicated moment for Dani Alves since, in addition to the press, several people were waiting for him, outraged by his release from prison, among them, there was a man who came to rebuke him. You have a lot of money, don’t you? You have money to rape and pay well, huh. How well dressed you are, bastard, it was heard.

While waiting for the final sentence for sexual abuse, a new situation opens up for the former FC Barcelona footballer. As he publishes this Friday the Brazilian media UOL, Dani Alves will be tried again in his country in the coming weeks having been accused of stealing the music of two compatriot composers: Giuliano Matheus and Thiago Matheus.

Former footballer Dani Alves leaving the Barcelona Court, on March 28, 2024, in Barcelona, ​​Catalonia (Spain).

The reason for the complaint is a song titled Avio and that Dani Alves published in 2020 within the framework of a project for the UN with the aim of combating misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic. Renowned singers such as Carlinhos Brown, Fbio Jr., Roberta Miranda, Sandra de S and Nando Reis participated in the recording of this song. However, Giuliano and Thiago claim the authorship of the lyrics in which the football player would not have participated at any time.

Dani Alves fraudulently excluded the names of the true creators, expressed the two composers. In other words, to carry out a campaign against fake news, the UN used a fake author’s work, they add in the lawsuit. Giuliano Matheus reveals that the song under dispute was written by him in honor of his grandfather and that, when the footballer heard it, he was moved.

Dani Alves denies the facts

The athlete’s defense categorically denies the facts. The work was designed solely and exclusively by Daniel Alves (…) The lyrics of the song Avio are not even remotely related to paying tribute to someone’s grandfather, they explain. Furthermore, they point to Giuliano Matheus and Thiago Matheus of wanting to illicitly enrich the football player’s coast.

Given the current situation of Dani Alves with his two passports – Spanish and Brazilian – withdrawn by the Barcelona Court, will have to answer before the Brazilian justice system for this alleged new crime via videoconference. The person accused of sexual abuse of a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona is completely prohibited from leaving Spain under any circumstances.

