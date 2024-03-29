Carmen Borrego, forced to leave Survivors 2024

Survivors 2024 offered us one more gala this Thursday where we met this week’s four new nominees. ngel Cristo Jr., Arancha del Sol, Miri and Pedro García Aguado are the contestants who during the next seven days will face the public vote. The other main protagonist of the night was Carmen Borrego who, after several days away from the group, He has been forced to leave the reality show due to medical prescription.

It has been difficult for me to get here. I think I have achieved many things that perhaps I would not even have been able to achieve. I would like to have a little strength to continue a little longer. “I am in the hands of my doctors,” said the youngest member of the Campos clan before learning the outcome of her adventure. Survivors

Now I have so many sensations that I don’t know. On the one hand, I would like to be able to continue with my teammates, but I don’t know if I’m ready for that. Thats the reality. I would like to know what the medical team thinks, he added.

The bad news was given to him live by Jorge Javier Vázquez, informing him in this way that The doctors had decided to leave Honduras after numerous exhaustive checkups. The sister of Terelu Campos, and star signing of this edition, has not been able to overcome the emotional trance she suffered since her arrival in the Cayos Cochinos.

Carmen Borrego’s medical report

Carmen Borrego, after spending a period under observation and psychological and medical treatment, cannot control the high level of anxiety caused by her possible return to the competition (…) As this is a reactive anxiety four, it is advised that you cease participation in the programthe presenter reported.

After hearing these words, María Teresa Campos’ daughter publicly expressed her sadness upon learning that her contest on Survivors had to end in the worst way: I had a bad time, I really don’t lie. I’m going to keep the best and I’m leaving with the regret of not having gotten a little more, I didn’t ask for much more either, but a little more if I would have liked to be here. I had a very bad month before coming here because of the anguish and, in the end, everything going this way causes me pain.he also expressed.

José Carlos, Carmen Borrego’s husband, was able to contact his wife when she was totally heartbroken after knowing that she could not continue in Honduras: You have done well and We are all fine here and we knew that the continuation did not depend on you.but from the doctors and at this point we are waiting for you with open arms.

I want everyone to know that you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. By your side I will always be happy, I am convinced. I love you with all my soul, I love you and I need you. I want to be by your side. Thank you for always being there, for supporting me in every decision I make and above all you already know that there is something that I will not have a life to thank you for.. That’s why I will always continue by your side because you are the best thing that has happened to me in my life, responded Terelu Campos’s sister, starring in one of the most romantic moments of this edition.

