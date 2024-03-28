Pianist Manuel Tvar says goodbye to the United States in Miami

MIAMI.- Manuel Tvar, the Pianist, Spanish composer and conductor who is touring around USA presented his disco Discovered Treasuresconcludes its concert series on Saturday, March 30 at the Steinway Recital Hall in Miami.

The album project, which was presented in 2023 in Europe, is made up of select pieces that denote the technical and expressive difficulty that the musician masters on the piano. In addition, the album was recorded and produced at the Wiener Konzerthaus by Georg Burdicek, a renowned sound engineer who has worked with artists such as Ricardo Mutti, Trifonov and Kaufmann.

During his time in the United States, the Spaniard not only presented piano recitals for his followers and lovers of classical music; He also gave a piano MasterClass at Indian Wesleyan University and Butler University.

Musical tour

The 44-year-old artist has established himself on the scene as one of the most prominent Spanish musicians, standing out on important stages around the world.

He was awarded the Prize of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando of Spain, the Guerrero Foundation Prize and the Amics del Liceu Foundation Prize. He was also recognized with First Prize at the Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition in New York.

Tvar conducted the I Musici della Scala de Milan, the Orquesta Filarmonica Marchigiana, CRR Istambul Chamber Orchestra, Camerata Polifnica Siciliana, Orchestra de Chambre du Luxembourg, the Orquesta Sinfnica de San Remo and the United Nations Youth Ensemble.

He played as a soloist with the Cordoba Symphony Orchestra, the Spanish RTVE Orchestra, the Valencia Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Wesleyan University Symphony Orchestra and the Silesian Chamber Players.

Prior to the release of the album Discovered TreasuresManuel Tvar recorded in Helsinki, Finland, with the chamber orchestra the album The storm.

On June 27th it is presented in the Symphony Hall of the National Auditorium of Madrid with his children’s Cantata The Ark of No.