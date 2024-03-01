Millie Bobby Brown and her original proposal: We love diving

The ceiling of ingenuity seems to break only when it comes to reinventing oneself in love. It’s been almost a year since the beautiful story between Jake Bongiovi y Millie Bobby Brown They were bound and promised eternal. Nearly twelve months have passed since the son of the legendary Bon Jovi asked the British performer to marry him; She now knows in detail what the circumstance was like in which she knelt and the imagination that surrounded the scene. He didn’t have his feet on the ground. Literally.

It was the actress herself who told it in The Tonight late show de Jimmy Fallon. We love diving. We got our diving licenses together. One day, we were on vacation and he told me: Mill, you have to be awake at eight in the morning. Let’s go diving, begins by outlining the scene. The reader can already imagine where the shots are going.

Mothers are always right

We dived many meters to the bottom and he gave me a shell that I opened and there was a ring., he confessed, unable to erase from his face the smile that broke out when he remembered the scene. Millie wanted to encapsulate the same emotion in two words. When that happened, she was ready to say I love you, but, unfortunately, like in a bad dream, only bubbles came out: Then I looked at him and started babbling..

The perfect plan. The accents put. It is unknown whether it was a scholar or, simply and complexly, a wise man, who discovered that when everything goes perfectly things can only get worse. The fact is that it was. Like a bad omen, the dreamed scene began to go wrong just at the moment she put on the ring.

He put the ring in my hand and when I went to show it to him the ring slipped off my finger and started plummeting very fast., he explains. What she may not have known, although it was quite possibly expected, was that Bon Jovi’s son was not willing to let gravity ruin the idea: It was like in a movie. Jake dove in, very deep.

Turning the omen around, that was saved in the actress’s retina as a reflection of who he is and made him understand that, then and always, If someone drops the ball, we will catch them. Once they returned to the mainland, Bongiovi asked her to marry him again. Now without bubbles involved. And with the real ring: the one inside the shell was another one, an action double. My mother told him: Of course not, Jake, you won’t wear my ring there. you will drop itMillie finished, aware that, in one way or another, mothers are always right.