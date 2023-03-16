Libya: tons of uranium disappeared – authorities alarmed

Berlin

2.5 tons of uranium cannot be found in Libya. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, it is a special material.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported the disappearance of 2.5 tons Career made public in Libya. The material is “not where it should be according to the authorities,” said a statement from the Vienna-based IAEA on Wednesday evening.

The loss was found on Tuesday during an inspection by experts from the authority. where exactly in Libya the review took place was not disclosed.

Libya: This nuclear material is missing

A total of ten containers with so-called Yellowcake missing, as IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said in the letter. Additional checks would now be made "to clarify the circumstances of the disappearance of the nuclear material and its current whereabouts".













Yellowcake is about uranium compounds in the form of yellow-orange coarse powder. It can be used in a further processed form for nuclear power plants and in a higher enriched form for the construction of nuclear weapons.





Former Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi (archive photo from 06.10.2009). Photo: Sabri Elmehdwi / dpa

Libya had 2003 under the longtime ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi abandoned its nuclear weapons development program. Chaos has reigned since his fall in 2011, and the country has repeatedly been shaken by severe violence. (fmg/afp)

