Google Pixel 7: grab the star smartphone of the moment on super promotion at Amazon

Why choose between innovation, versatility and performance when you can have all three at the same time? This is exactly what the Google Pixel 7 offers you. And, to top it off, the recent Google smartphone is displayed at a reduced price of 9% on Amazon.
The continuation under this advertisement
The editorial staff of Télé-Loisirs did not participate in the writing of this article.
Released barely 5 months ago, the Google Pixel 7 has not stopped making eyes since, both for its photo quality and for its childish use. You will therefore be happy to learn that the smartphone of the American firm is currently displayed at a reduced price of 69.95 euros on the French store of another American firm. This is not a joke, the Google Pixel 7 is available for 589 euros against the usual 649 euros. On the other hand, note that only the Volcanic Black color model with a 128 GB memory. In addition, you will not be ruined either in additional costs to receive your Google Pixel 7: Amazon offers delivery of your smartphone and, if necessary, its return within 30 days. And, if you have subscribed to the “Amazon Prime” offer, you will even receive it within 3 working days at most. Enter here the Amazon offer on the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 already at a reduced price on Amazon
The continuation under this advertisement
Sporting an OLED FHD+ screen with adaptive refreshment up to 90 Hz, the smartphone will make you enjoy all your content better than ever. Not to mention that the smartphone screen benefits from +25% brightness outdoors, allowing you to consult your smartphone, even in direct sunlight. By the way, it doesn’t lag behind in performance either, boasting 5G connectivity, 8GB RAM, and the all-new Google Tensor G2 processor. Enough to allow it to run your applications and games smoothly, regardless of their requirements. In addition, thanks to this chip, the Google Pixel 7 embeds many features involving artificial intelligence, including real-time oral translation of 48 languages and translation of a restaurant menu via the camera. Finally, the Google Pixel 6a will satisfy demanding photographers with a 50 Mpx main sensor and a 12 Mpx ultra wide-angle, for more realistic photos than ever.
The continuation under this advertisement
Enter here the Amazon offer on the Google Pixel 7
Some links may generate a commission for Télé-Loisirs. Prices are given for information only and are subject to change.