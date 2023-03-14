Lightyear Frontier is postponed, but still planned for Xbox Game Pass

First unveiled in August 2021, then presented in June 2022 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Lightyear Frontier is an ambitious project developed by Frame Break. While it was to be released in early access in the spring of 2023, the studio has just announced the postponement of the game.

Lightyear Frontier is pushed back

It is via a message posted on

Twitter that the teams indicate that they have made the decision to postpone the launch of Lightyear Frontier’s early access. Below is the letter to the community:

We’ve worked hard to build the beautiful world of Lightyear Frontier, but have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of Early Access. We know this is never pleasant to hear and we fully understand the disappointment caused by this decision. The development of a video game is delicate and, although we cannot commit to a launch window at this time, we will communicate a new one to you as soon as possible. With Lightyear Frontier, we want to make sure you feel powerful and involved in the game. You can use the mech while creating your own farm, building a variety of structures, growing exotic crops and exploring the world, growing exotic plants and exploring a vibrant and unknown world. We not only want the game to be fun, but also to be well balanced, with every aspect of the game meshing together. We are committed to building a well-thought-out experience and continuing the conversation with our community as part of this process. Lightyear Frontier is a special project for us, and more than anything, we want to express how special it is by creating an extraordinary game for all of you. Keep following us and we’ll let you know our progress as development continues.

During his last presentations, we had a little trouble understanding all the aspects of the title, and everything leads us to believe that this postponement is a good thing for Frame Break.

Lightyear Frontier therefore has no new release date, but remains planned for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC and will be available directly in Xbox Game Pass.