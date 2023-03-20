Like my son (TF1): should you watch the TV movie with Tomer Sisley broadcast this Monday, March 20? Our opinion

This Monday, March 20 at 9:10 p.m., TF1 is broadcasting the unreleased TV movie Like my son. Inspired by a true story, this fiction follows the run of a robber and a little boy. Is it worth a look?
The unreleased two-part TV movie Like my son is broadcast this Monday, March 20 from 9:10 p.m. on TF1. In the casting of this crazy adventure, you will find or discover in particular the actors Tomer Sisley (Victor), Jordan Delassus (Charlie), Lizzie Brocheré (Margaux), Phénix Brossard (Benjamin Roméro), and Constance Dollé (Claire Marsac). This fiction is inspired by a true story, told in a book entitled The child of the horsepublished in 2018 by Michel Lafon.
Like my son : what is the fiction with Tomer Sisley about?
It all started in 1993 in the TV movie Like my son. Victor, a small-time bank robber, sees his daily life changed when, one evening, Rose, a lost mother, and Charlie, her 6-year-old son, arrive at his home. But overnight, the young woman leaves, leaving her child behind. Add to that a burglary gone wrong and here are Victor and Charlie on the loose on the roads. They crisscross the country by car, gradually building an increasingly strong relationship, like that of a father and his son. The cops Benjamin Roméro and Claire Marsac deploy, for their part, all the means to get their hands on the thug on the run.
Like my son : should you watch the TV movie with Tomer Sisley?
Beyond the suspense linked to the twists and turns of a run, this fiction inspired by a true story and told in part at the height of a child, plunges us above all into a magnificent relationship between a bear with a tender heart and a clever little boy and endearing. The chemistry works wonderfully between the two main actors. Far from his role as an extrovert lawyer in Balthazar, Tomer Sisley offers a rather sober score of a solitary man suddenly confronted with filial love. Special mention to the young Jordan Delassus, whom you may have already seen in And you, when is it? (France 3) and Classico (Prime Video).