Like this it remains the classification in LaLiga after the victory of the FC Barcelona against the Real Madrid

One of the most exciting matches in the soccer world was taking place and that is LaLiga brought a vibrant and spectacular day where the FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernández, received the Real Madrid of Charles Ancelotti. All of Barcelona stopped to witness the promise of good football that this game brought to all the fans, as both teams had a golden opportunity to get much further away and look at the trophy more closely, as well as to get closer to first place. , the case of the merengue team.

Both teams have already met a couple of times in a short period of time, leaving the blaugrana with a positive balance. Since Xavi’s arrival at Barça, he has put the balance in favor of the Catalans but not everything lasts forever. Barcelona and Real Madrid came first and second in the standings.

Xavi Hernandez, Carlo Ancelotti

Xavi y Carlo Ancelotti / Getty Images/GettyImages

The Blaugrana team enjoyed being at the top and Real Madrid in second place, being the maximum pursuer of the Catalans. Hence the importance and intensity that this important match represented; ‘The classic’.

The game was quite intense, but Xavi’s team was much better on the pitch, transforming everything into a 2-1 victory for the locals. With this result, Xavi has now won ‘Carleto’ Ancelotti 5 games to 2. Which is said to be very simple, but it is not. With goals from Sergi Roberto y KessieBarcelona is now more of a leader than ever.

The classification of LaLiga after the victory of FC Barcelona against Real Madrid

Equipment

Points

games played

victories

FC Barcelona

68

26

22

Real Madrid

56

26

17

Atletico Madrid

51

26

15

Real society

48

26

14

Real Betis

45

26

13

Villarreal

41

26

12

Athletic Club

36

26

10

Vallecano Ray

36

26

9

health

34

26

9

Celtic of Vigo

34

26

9

RCD Mallorca

32

26

9

Girona F.C.

31

26

8

Getafe CF

29

26

7

Sevilla

28

26

7

Cadiz

28

26

6

Valladolid

28

26

8

RCD Espanyol

27

26

6

Valencia

26

26

7

UD Almeria

26

26

7

Elche CF

13

26

2

