Lindsay Lohan is pregnant! “We are blessed and excited”

How nice!

The former scandal noodle Lindsay Lohan (36) is pregnant – she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas (36).

On Instagram she posted a baby romper with the caption “Coming soon”. Lohan wrote, “We are blessed and excited.” A rep for the couple confirmed the pregnancy to “ Page Six“: “She feels great and is thrilled.”

Apparently, the “Mean Girls” actress has finally had enough of partying. She just kicked at New York Fashion Week up – radiantly beautiful, strengthened and happy. No trace of the excesses of earlier years.

Lohan married Bader Shammas after three years of dating in 2021. She also shared the news on Instagram at the time. “I’m the happiest woman in the world. He found me and knew I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time,” Lohan gushed at the time.

also read

And a little more: “I’m stunned that this is my husband. My life and my one and only. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

So now the two are expecting a child – and Hollywood celebrities are over the moon. From fashion boss Donatella Versace (67) to actress Elizabeth Gillies (29), numerous celebrities congratulated the couple.