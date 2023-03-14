Rosario: the teacher asked for a task to represent her neighborhood and a child drew drug traffickers

a teacher of Rosario It occurred to him to propose a playful activity to his students without imagining the reaction it would generate in a seven-year-old boy.

The slogan was clear and simple. He asked them to draw the neighborhood where they live taking into account some elements of the environment that could be used to locate that place.

Thiago, a seven-year-old boy, drew a delinquent dressed in a black beanie who pointed a gun at a person. The victim was depicted with her hands raised, as if she was not resisting the assault. However, the student left a chilling message in the drawing: the victim received a direct bullet to his face.

When the minor arrived home and showed his family what he had done in class, his father was paralyzed and the first thing he did was send a photo of the drawing to his grandfather, who was in charge of making it go viral.

Juan Manuel, His grandfather said that the boy lives in Capitán Bermúdez, a city in the department of San Lorenzo that is located 15 km north of downtown Rosario and on the west bank of the Paraná River.

“Although my grandson does not live in the risk zone, he is aware of what is happening in his vicinity,” he told TN. “It is something that is discussed daily and is discussed in all families,” she remarked about the growing wave of crimes and the violence that drug traffickers exert on their neighbors.

“When my son sent me the drawing, I got a lump in my throat that a little boy is portraying that. This cannot be forgotten like this.” Juan Manuel lamented about the psychological trauma that Thiago could have in the future due to the lack of State policies to put an end to this whole situation.

Even though Thiago was not the victim or indirect protagonist of a criminal act, his grandfather said that he is very dismayed by what is happening in Rosario: “He drew that because he knows what is happening.”

Last week, all Argentines were shocked by the crime of a 12-year-old boy who was left in the middle of a shootout. The incident occurred at the intersection of Cabal 1300 bis and San José streets, in Empalme Granero, Rosario, when a group of criminals attacked a house with at least four minors. Three of them were injured and maximum sherry he lost his life.

The injured were assisted at the North Zone Children’s Hospital. Among them was a two-year-old girl, who was shot in the arm; and two under 13 years of age, who were shot in the mouth and chest, respectively.

After what happened, neighbors and relatives of Máximo Jerez demolished and looted the house of an alleged drug trafficker, who is the one who keeps the entire neighborhood terrorized. They took mattresses, sheets, taps, furniture, a refrigerator and even a sofa that belongs to the alleged Villazón narco clan, which leads the band “Los Salteños.”

These images were broadcast almost nationally on all TV channels, as was a video broadcast by the 19-year-old hitman Uriel Enrique (who already has a warrant for his arrest), where he demanded the return of all the stolen belongings to his owners. “They return things or there is lead,” he threatened the neighbors.