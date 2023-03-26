Lionel Messi receives an emotional recognition from the AFA

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) paid a deserved recognition to Lionel Messiafter the Executive Committee decided that the new Ezeiza sports housing complex will bear the name of the Argentine star.

During the ceremony, the 10th of the Argentine National Team held a private meeting with 28 representatives of Argentine soccer institutions, who thanked him for having led the albiceleste to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

As part of the thanks, these members took the opportunity to give presents to the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, just as Jorge Brito, president of River, did before the friendly match against Panama at the Monumental stadium.

Messi appreciated the recognition

“It is something very exciting for me. I want to thank everyone. 20 years ago I came to this property and I felt a very special energy. I am very happy. This is a very, very special recognition,” Messi told AFA president, Claudio. Chiqui” Tapia.

It should be noted that during the celebration, Messi was accompanied by the technical director of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni, to unveil the plaque that bears his name on the brand new building.

“This place is something sensational and to this day, every time I enter, the energy is special,” added the former FC Barcelona attacker. “I am one of those who believe that tributes have to be made while alive.”

Maxi Rodríguez was with Messi

Several of the albiceleste players who were part of the cycle led by Alejandro Sabella, which ended with a World Cup runner-up in Brazil 2014, were also present at the ceremony.

Among them were Maximiliano Rodríguez, Fernando Gago, Javier Mascherano, Mariano Andújar, Sergio Romero, Martín Demichelis as players, and Claudio Gugnali and Julián Camino as representatives of the coaching staff.

