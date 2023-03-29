Lionel Messi surpassed 100 goals with the Argentina National Team shirt

The Argentine star Lionel Messi surpassed 100 goals with the Argentine National Team shirt in the friendly match against Curaçao, played at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero.

The captain of the world champion scored a hat-trick against the aforementioned team and reached 102 cries with the Albiceleste.

The man from Rosario converted the first goal with his right foot, after 19 minutes, and, in addition to reaching 100 goals, he surpassed 800 goals in his career, a mark he had reached in the last friendly against Panama.

Later, at 33 minutes, he received a pass from Nicolás González inside the area, he turned left-footed and finished off a cross to score his double. In turn, shortly after, Giovani Lo Celso hit a great pass for the “Flea”, who went hand in hand with the goalkeeper and defined with just enough to seal his hat-trick.

In this way, Messi is widely consolidated as the top scorer of the Argentine National Team, since Gabriel Batistuta, the second top scorer of the “Albiceleste”, has 56 goals.

It is worth mentioning that his first goal with the national team was in a friendly against Croatia in 2006, whose result was favorable to the European team by 3-2.

Messi’s goals with the Argentine National Team by year

2005: 0 (5 PJ)

2006: 2 (7 PJ)

2007: 6 (14 PJ)

2008: 2 (8 PJ)

2009: 3 (10 PJ)

2010: 2 (10 PJ)

2011: 4 (13 PJ)

2012: 12 (9 PJ)

2013: 6 (7 PJ)

2014: 8 (14 PJ)

2015: 4 (8 PJ)

2016: 8 (11 PJ)

2017: 4 (7 PJ)

2018: 4 (5 PJ)

2019: 5 (10 PJ)

2020: 1 (4 PJ)

2021: 9 (16 PJ)

2022: 18 (14 PJ)

2023: 4 (2 PJ)

All the competitions in which Messi scored goals for Argentina

Friendlies 48 (54 PJ)

Playoffs 28 (60 PCs)

America’s Cup 13 (34 PJ)

World 13 (26 PJ)

The selected ones who suffered Messi’s goals

By opponent:

Bolivia 8

Uruguay 6

Ecuador 6

Chile 5

Paraguay 5

Brazil 5

Estonia 5

Mexico 4

Panama 4

curacao 3

Nigeria 3

Guatemala 3

France 3

Haiti 3

Switzerland 3

Colombia 3

Croatia 3

Nicaragua 2

Jamaica 2

Hong Kong 2

Spain 2

Honduras 2

Algeria 2

Slovenia 1

Bosnia y Herzegovina 1

Serbia 1

United States 1

United Arab Emirates 1

Australia 1

Portugal 1

Iran 1

Germany 1

Peru 1

Saudi Arabia 1

Netherlands 1