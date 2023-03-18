Grizzlies sign biggest comeback in their history against Spurs

San Antonio Spurs players Keldon Johnson (3) and Blake Wesley celebrate a basket during the second half of an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 17, 2023 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies completed the biggest comeback in franchise history Friday when, despite trailing by 29 in the third quarter, they defeated 126-120. to the San Antonio Spurs after overtime.

Desmond Bane had 21 points, including eight in overtime, and Tyus Jones had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Memphis, which trailed by nine in the final minute of regulation before beating San Antonio 9-0 to win. force extension.

The great comeback occurred days before the return of Ja Morant, who played the seventh game of the eight with which he was sanctioned for “conduct detrimental to the league.” Memphis has improved to 4-3 without the point guard.

Devin Vassell scored 25 points and Zach Collins added 24 for San Antonio, which suffered its fifth loss in five overtime games this season after being outscored 63-40 in the second half.

Trailing by 29 points, Memphis tied the score at 109 on Dillon Brooks’ 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go. Vassell’s desperate basket from 36 feet missed the rim on the last breath.