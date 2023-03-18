On the rise, fentanyl seizures in EP

Juarez City.- So far in the US fiscal year 2023 (FY-2023), which began last October, authorities have seized 172 pounds (78 kilograms) of fentanyl at international crossings between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, with a steady monthly increase. , according to the latest official report from the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

According to statistics, in October 19 pounds (8.6 kilos) of the synthetic narcotic that smugglers intended to introduce into the United States were seized, through both vehicle and pedestrian areas, from this border; in November they totaled 17 pounds (7.7 kilos). more insured, in December the figure rose to 45 (20 kilos), in January there were 43 (19.5 kilos) and in February the confiscated pounds totaled 48 (21.7 kilos).

According to CBP, during all of FY-2020 (from October 2019 to September 2020) there were 36 pounds (16.3 kilos) of fentanyl detected by its agents at official ports of entry, in FY-2021 the number increased to 373 pounds (169 kilos) and in AF-2022 they added a total of 322 pounds (146 kilos) seized.

The El Paso Sector Border Patrol has also thwarted at the border the smuggling of the synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, since in FY-2020 it seized 9 pounds (4 kilos ), in AF-2021 it discovered a total of 53 pounds (24 kilos), in AF-2022 it seized 68 more (30 kilos) and so far in AF-2023 it has seized another 4 pounds (1.8 kilos).

In total, they add up to 176 pounds (79.8 kilos) insured during FY-2023, through their official international crossings or other border points.

“Our dedicated CBP officers continue to monitor border protection with daily results. CBP officers are faced with a series of smuggling attempts and concealment methods, but remain dedicated to disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics from entering our country and reaching our communities,” said the director of Field Operations for CBP. CBP El Paso, Héctor A. Mancha a few days ago when announcing the seizure of 30 pounds (13.6 kilos) of fentanyl in the last week, which were intended to be brought into the United States in vehicles and even in the vaginal cavity.

Through a press release, the US authority in charge of safeguarding the official entry points to the United States reported that on Sunday, March 12, at the De las Américas border crossing, officers secured a mixed load of 26 pounds (11.7 kilos) of fentanyl and 8.5 pounds (3.8 kilos) of methamphetamine, which were transported in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Mexican citizen.

On March 13, at the Ysleta port of entry (called the Zaragoza bridge on the Mexican side), CBP officers intercepted an additional 0.09 pounds of fentanyl.

“The discovery was made after a CBP canine search and frisking of a 32-year-old male, a United States citizen who arrived through the vehicle lanes. The fentanyl was located around the groin area,” CBP reported.

On March 14, an additional .05 pounds of fentanyl was intercepted at the Paso Del Norte border crossing thanks to a canine agent who discovered that a 28-year-old U.S. citizen who entered through the pedestrian area had the drug inside her vaginal cavity.

Later that day at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers seized another 2.65 pounds of fentanyl, following a CBP canine search of a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old American.