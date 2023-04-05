Nine-year-old Jasmin from Stenungsund is an organist – knows several hymns by heart

She first started with the piano, but when the music teacher quit there were no piano lessons for children her age so she started playing the organ instead, something that The ST newspaper was the first to report on.

– You don’t have to play the piano beforehand, you can start right away. Anyone can learn the organ, she says.

Special solution for reaching pedals

She fills the church with the melody of her favorite hymn “Tryggare kan ingen vara”. The challenge is to be able to play and press down the pedals on the organ at the same time. Since she cannot reach all the way down to the pedals, a special solution has been built for her.

– But I’m getting tall now as soon as I can, she says.

In the clip, you see the solution built for Jasmin.

“Not afraid to try”

Her teacher, the organist Björn Vidar Ulvedalen, explains that Jasmin is not afraid to try and that is a prerequisite for learning. He hopes more people will take an interest in playing the organ.

– It means a lot for the organ that young people are interested in the instrument. It has been said for a thousand years that children do not belong at an organ, but they have been wrong, says Björn Vidar Ulvedalen.

Start the clip to listen as Jasmin plays her favorite hymn and hear what she thinks is most important about music.