Jealous dad! Alexander Delgado is upset because they give flowers to his daughter Kuki

Alexander Delgado He is once again giving a lot to talk about and not because of his time at the Premio Lo Nuestro 2024, where during his musical performance he suffered a fall, but because he turned out to be a toxic dad!

His daughter Kuki Delgado received a beautiful flower arrangement, and it seems that the Gente de Zona singer does not take very well that his daughter has fans…

This was shown by Kuki Delgado, daughter of the Cuban artist, in a video that she uploaded to her Instagram profile where we see her father asking her who gave her the flowers, visibly upset. “Toxic,” she tells him between laughs, while the “La Gozadera” singer maintains a serious face.

“Why do I want a poison? My dad is enough”, she commented at the bottom of the video, adding that he was being serious. “I love you, my father,” the young woman concluded.

This scene has amused her followers, who love to see the family side of the young woman and her father, who have a great relationship. However, her fans have been left wanting to know who finally sent the flowers…

“I love the chemistry they all have”, “So, who gave you the flowers?”, “How well they get along”, “Beautiful father-daughter relationship, and finally, who gave you the flowers? A little bit toxic, jealousy with his baby”, “Alexander’s girl is so pretty, well, the father is going to have to tie her up because she is a model” or “All parents are the same”, are some of the comments they left for Kuki .

In addition to Kuki, Alexander Delgado has two other children: Alexander Junior, the result of his current relationship with the Cuban Mily Alemán; and little Sofía, daughter of the Cuban María Vargas.