LIVE – Pension reform: kick-off of the final debate in the Senate

– After its validation by the Joint Joint Commission, the pension reform will be voted on one last time by the Senate this Thursday, March 16, around 9 a.m., then it will be debated one last time at the Palais Bourbon around 3 p.m. Without a clear majority, the government is hanging on the vote of a few Republican deputies, who could change the result.

– Several scenarios are possible during this day of extremely uncertain parliamentary debates. Among them looms the threat of a new use of the constitutional weapon of 49.3, which would make it possible to adopt the reform without a vote in the Assembly, but would put the government in danger.

– La France Insoumise has promised to pursue its opposition to the bill to the end. “Nothing is over,” promised Mathilde Panot. The group also promises to use a motion of censure if necessary, or to seize the Constitutional Council.

9 a.m.: Blockages and mobilization. Several blockages and mobilizations are currently underway in cities in France, particularly in Le Havre. In Paris the incinerators are still shut down. The CGT also threatens with an “ultimatum” to Storengy, a subsidiary of Engie, so that it applies a rare pressure drop in the gas networks, otherwise the strikers will take care of it, which could deprive gas of the power stations and certain industrial customers. On the Rhine, one of the two airlocks for maritime transport vessels is still blocked by the strikers.

8:40 am: The democratic vice. “We have a text that will change the lives of millions of workers, unprecedented mobilization, unprecedented public support, a bypassed parliamentary procedure. 49.3 would be a democratic vice”, condemns the secretary general of the CFDT Laurent Berger on the Franceinfo set this morning, in reaction to the possibility raised by the government of using this constitutional weapon to ignore a vote in Parliament.

8:30 a.m.: The LRs and the motion to dismiss. The Republican deputies who would support a motion of censure of the Nupes or the National Rally “would be the useful idiots of Marine Le Pen or Mélenchon”, warns Bruno Retailleau on the set of Public Senate this morning, brandishing the threat of an exclusion of the party for the deputies concerned. On the subject of the final text of the reform accepted yesterday by the joint joint committee, the president of the LRs in the Senate considered that it is “a good agreement”.

7:55 a.m .: Macron brings together the leaders of the majority. Emmanuel Macron puts his troops in battle order. He invited the party leaders of his majority and the group leaders of the presidential camp (Renaissance, Horizons, MoDem), to the National Assembly for an exceptional consultation meeting at the Elysée around 8:15 a.m. this Thursday morning, at the start of a decisive and uncertain day for his pension reform.

7:35 am: Dissolve the Assembly? “There is a majority to vote for this text” affirmed on the morning set of Franceinfo Sylvain Maillard, Renaissance deputy and member of the joint committee, faced with the hypothesis of a dissolution of the Assembly in the event of rejection. of the reform by the deputies.

7:30 a.m.: Countdown on the wire. The final vote on the pension reform will take place in the National Assembly from 3 p.m. The number of votes that will side with Emmanuel Macron’s majority is still uncertain, a few hours before the vote. The 88 RN deputies, as well as the 150 Nupes deputies will vote against the reform, while within the small independent group LIOT, which has 20 deputies, 16 should vote against according to an internal source. In the presidential camp (170 deputies), only two deputies could vote against. On the LR side, where the assessment is more fluctuating, they will be “between 15 and 20″ to oppose the reform, estimated Wednesday evening the LR deputy for the Territoire de Belfort, Ian Boucard, while on the LR side, the voices ” for” should be between 35 and 40, depending on the interlocutors questioned. The sum of votes “for” would therefore be in a range between 277 and just over 280 votes, confirming that the result will be played on the wire.

7:10 am: The unions are not giving up. March 15 marked the eighth day of mobilization against the pension reform at the call of the unions. It brought together 1.7 million French people according to the CGT, barely 500,000 according to the police. The unions remain mobilized this Thursday, and the renewable strikes continue in several sectors. Traffic will remain disrupted at SNCF and in the air sector. Production cuts should also continue in the electricity and gas factories still controlled by the unions, determined to be heard until the end.

7 a.m.: start of a decisive day. After the validation by the Joint Joint Commission of the text of the law last night, the mystery remains whole as to the future of the pension reform, which will undergo a more than uncertain double vote this Thursday, March 16 in Parliament. Will the text be approved?