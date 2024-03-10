Liverpool and Manchester City equalize for Arsenal to stay at the top

LIVERPOOL.- Liverpool reacted in time to rescue a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, in what was the last Premier League match between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola before the German coach leaves at the end of the season.

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the 50th minute to level the score after John Stones opened the scoring in the 23rd at Anfield.

The equality left Liverpool in second place in the Premier, tied on points with Arsenal — new leader by best goal difference. Arsenal climbed to the top after defeating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday. City are third, one point behind both.

The Klopp-Guardiola has been one of the most attractive rivalries of recent times in the English league and the last fight between the two coaches did not disappoint.

Klopp announced that this will be his last season on Merseyside and he aims to do so with a second league title and perhaps a haul of four trophies.

A win on Sunday would have left his Reds four points clear of City.

Liverpool avoided Klopp’s second setback:

Guardiola sniffed out just his second victory against Klopp at Anfield after Stones scored after Kevin De Bruyne’s corner kick in the 23rd.

Mac Allister tied it shortly after the restart when a penalty was awarded when Uruguayan attacker Darwin Núñez was brought down by goalkeeper Ederson in the area.

It was a back and forth game. Colombian attacker Luis Díaz missed a one-on-one for Liverpool, while City’s Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku hit the woodwork.

The race for the lead on the English circuit promises a movie ending, with the three giants fighting for the title until the final days.

Source: With information from AP