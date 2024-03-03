Lola Ortiz, from Survivors, denounces her ex-partner after a violent argument: He ended up on the ground

Lola Ortiz, known for her time in Women and Men and Vice Versa and Survivors, returns to the front line of the media after her friend Amor Romeira made public the unpleasant incident she recently experienced. The television was seen forced to go to the police station after having a violent argument with his ex-partner for which the young woman ended up on the ground.

Last night, in Gran Canaria, Lola Ortiz was having a drink with some friends. She has an encounter with an ex-partner, he does not treat her well and she ends up on the ground, she begins by telling Amor Romeira on the Telecinco program Fiesta. He decides to go to the police station and, when he enters, they tell him that the computers are turned off, that they cannot collect the report.ade.

For this reason, the canary decides to go to another police station where she receives the same response. It was five in the morning and Lola Ortiz, totally broken and terrified, chose to go home alone. I don’t understand why no protocol was activated to defend her. From here I denounce it publicly, laments Amor Romeira.

Shortly after concluding the broadcast of Fiesta, the television collaborator took the floor again on her social networks to give voice to the unfortunate episode that her friend had to experience at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. What Lola suffered is gender violence. And the protocol should have been applied. But no, they left her defenseless with fear and insecurity. Love you sister. You are not alone. Complaint and go to the end, he points out.

Finally, Lola Ortiz He was finally able to bring the facts to the attention of the Police. a few hours later. She woke up doubtful, but she gained courage. She has gone to the doctor and is going to file a lawsuit because this has to be reported and no one can treat you the way an ex-boyfriend, a partner, a friend, or anyone else treats you, says Romeira.

The words of Lola Ortiz

Just two days before the young woman had to face this situation, she shared this reflection on her social networks: Our mind is very wise, it alerts us when something is not going well.. You have to listen to yourself and be aware of reality, not what we would like it to be. We deserve clarity in the relationship, without having to be begging for affection or attention. We can’t control what other people do, but we can control what we do.