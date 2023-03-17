London sees Russian advances in Bakhmut

According to British intelligence services, Russian forces have made progress in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. In the past few days, some units of the Russian army and mercenaries from the Wagner Group have gained a foothold west of the Bakhmutka River, the Ministry of Defense in London said today. Finally, the river marked the front. Ukrainian forces would continue to defend the west of the city.

In contrast to Bakhmut, however, Russia would carry out fewer attacks on the rest of the front than it had in a long time. This is most likely due to the fact that the combat effectiveness of the Russian armed forces has been decimated to such an extent that even local offensive actions are currently not sustainable, it said.

Presumably, the advances should resume when personnel and ammunition stocks are replenished. “Until then, commanders will likely be forced to choose between conducting offensive operations and conducting reliable full-front defense,” the UK ministry said.