Low past-due portfolio of Infonavit here

Juarez City.– Infonavit’s Overdue Portfolio Index (ICV) on this border decreased in the last year from 15 percent to 12.99 percent, according to data from the agency.

Octavio García Sáenz, attributed the loss to the different programs and activities that the agency has implemented to support workers to regularize.

Among these activities are the solution tables that are held every three or four months in different parts of the city, where workers are made aware of the alternatives they have to regulate their accounts, such as: agreements, restructuring , the tailor-made solution program, payment protection fund and extensions.

According to Infonavit, the accounts classified as past-due are credits that are late in their payments for more than 90 days.

At the state level, the ICV was 13.65 percent against the 13.4 percent that was registered in 2021.

In the city of Chihuahua it was 13.67 percent, while in Parral the percentage at the end of last year was 10.95 percent.

At the national level, the ICV of Infonavit was located at 18.09 percent, the highest in the last four years. This was higher than the 16.99 percent of December 2021 and almost 2.4 times higher than the 7.58 percent in December 2018.

The balance of the overdue portfolio as of December 31, 2022 amounted to 306 million 529 thousand pesos nationwide, which shows an increase of 30 million 197 thousand pesos compared to the same period of the previous year, which is equivalent to an increase of 10.93 percent.