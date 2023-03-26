Lower Saxony: Harz, Heath and Coast are still reporting free rooms

Wilhelmshaven/Lüneburg/Braunlage.

At the start of the Easter holidays, Lower Saxony’s holiday regions are expecting many guests – those who still want to travel spontaneously in the state have a good chance.

Easter holidaymakers have a good chance of finding spontaneous accommodation in Lower Saxony’s holiday regions during the upcoming holidays. Tourism companies on the North Sea coast, in the Harz Mountains and in the Heide are still reporting vacant rooms and accommodation, according to a survey by the German Press Agency.

Offers for accommodation could only become scarce immediately on the Easter holidays. The school holidays in Lower Saxony and Bremen start this weekend.

According to the North Sea Tourism Agency, the demand for bookings at Easter on the North Sea coast and on the East Frisian Islands is decent – hotels, guesthouses and tourism companies rely on good weather that could attract spontaneous travelers. “The companies are optimistic that the occupancy rate will increase, because many guests spontaneously decide to take a short break, also because of the weather,” said Managing Director Mario Schiefelbein. Both holiday apartments and pensions as well as hotel rooms or remaining spaces on campsites can therefore still be booked at short notice. There are still rooms available on the mainland and on the islands.

Free capacities in the Harz Mountains

According to the regional tourism association, the booking situation in the Harz Mountains can still be expanded. In many places, reservations are currently focused on the Easter holidays, “there are still free capacities,” said a spokeswoman. However, further bookings are expected for the Easter holidays, which are early this year. “After the latest developments at the beginning of March, it seems that guests do not trust the weather enough to make long-term bookings.”













View of the Harz treetop path. Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa





In addition, the high energy and living costs would induce vacationers to make shorter-term bookings. Only when it is foreseeable that the money will be sufficient will rooms be reserved, said the spokeswoman. That means less planning security for the hosts, who are already further burdened by personnel problems.

Among other things, visitors should be attracted by the traditional Easter fires and in many places Easter walks and Easter egg hunts, as the spokeswoman for the Harz Tourism Association announced. In Bad Harzburg, the treetop path will also start the season again from Saturday. The “Baumschwebebahn” rope slide was open all winter and now has longer opening hours again.

Start of the season in the Heide on April 1st

In the Lüneburg Heath, the Easter season really doesn’t start until April 1st, when North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin also start the school holidays. These are the most important arrival countries for the Heide, says Ulrich von dem Bruch, Managing Director of Lüneburger Heide GmbH. Above all, holidays on the public holidays are in demand – on the Easter weekend from April 7th to 10th, the heath is already 90 percent fully booked. During the rest of the holiday season, however, accommodation is still easy to find. The utilization is therefore usually 60 percent, some places are already 90 percent fully booked, it said.

There is still capacity, said the managing director. However, there are also a lot of short-term bookings coming in at the moment. Because the trend towards these short-term inquiries has increased, they are now responding with a service: “What’s new with us is that you can now book online up to one hour before arrival, so we’re making it easy for last-minute holidaymakers,” said of the break.

Day vacationers should also be attracted by the many amusement parks that are just returning from the winter break – such as northern Germany’s largest amusement park, Heide Park Soltau, which opens on Saturday. (dpa)





