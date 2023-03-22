Luca Bocci presented his new single “De Vos”

Luca Bocci He is a renowned singer-songwriter and producer from Mendoza, a participant in the revolution of ‘Meek Indie’ (Simón Poxyran, Perras on the Beach, You Point Me Out and My Invincible Friend). His first album Now (2017) was recorded at his house, produced by him, together with Leandro Pezzutti (Las Cosas Que Pasan) and Cocó Orozco (You Sign It to Me); then it was mastered on tape by Mario Sánchez.

Luca Bocci took his work to different cities in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and the rest of Latin America, leading a new movement that seeks to renew the scene with a fresh, unprejudiced look and aware of reality.

He also participated in the edition of Cosquín Rock 2017, of Lollapalooza Argentina 2018 and was a guest of the Spanish group Cupido to participate in their show at Primavera Sound Barcelona in 2019. After two years residing in Spain, where he recorded his most recent LP, No Lose La Simpleza (2020), Bocci returned to Argentina to present his latest works live and advance some new songs.

The expected return of Luca Bocci to the record production is given by the hand of “De vos”, the first preview of his next album and a turning point in his career after the acclaimed No Pierdas La Simpleza, one of the flagship albums of 2020.

Without abandoning the personal identity stamp of all his songs, “Of yours” expands to go through new sounds that go from “breakbeat” and “drum&bass” to “poppunk”. With a raw and emotional lyric, Luca tells us about duels and the transformation that involves letting go of our most loved ones.