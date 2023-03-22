Pablo Moyano: “To win the elections you have to put money in people’s pockets”

The Truckers referent pointed to the inmate of the Frente de Todos and asked that there be a STEP between various candidates. What did he say about the new minimum wage?

The leader of the Truck Drivers and co-head of the CGT, Pablo Moyanomade strong statements in relation to the upcoming electionswhen affirming that to win it is necessary to “put money in people’s pockets“. He also asked that in the PASO several are presented referents of the Front of Allso that the candidate is elected by the vote of Peronism”.

The trade unionist first made reference to the request made to the Government to grant a fixed sum or bonus for workers. “I fully agree that there is a fixed sum urgently, not for Truckers who have good salaries and bonuses. We are demanding it for those unions that they cannot tie, much less beat inflation“, he expressed in dialogue with Radio 10.

Within this framework, Moyano assured: “You have to put money in people’s pockets if you want to win the elections. Hopefully Massa’s effort is reflected in the drop in inflation; The problem is that you can sign a lot of agreements with businessmen, but you turn around and products are missing or highlighted”.

Likewise, the leader of the CGT also made a request to the members of the Frente de Todos coalition for the upcoming elections. “There is no consensus candidate. For this reason, for me there should be a STEP and for Sergio (Massa), Daniel (Scioli), the President (Alberto Fernández), Wado (De Pedro), some governor to present themselves, and that is how we define the Peronists.”

In reference to the possibility that Cristina Kirchner is presented as a candidate for President, Moya said: “It is the great doubt that we all have, in each act I speak with the colleagues who are in the environment and many doubt that I will reveal the situation. But so many things happen in our country, that nothing can be ruled out. Today she gathers the largest number of votes within the Frente de Todos and the opposition, but I am not in her mind to know what she is going to do.”

And he concluded on this subject, with the possibilities that the Frente de Todos has to prevail in the next elections. “I do not give up, I am not resigned like many leaders who pretend that we are lost. I believe that if the economy improves, the Frente de Todos is competitive. We are militating so that the right does not return, but to one What makes him happy is that what they are in front of is unpresentable,” he said.

Harsh criticism for the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage

On Tuesday, the meeting of the Council of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage was held, in which it was approved that from April it will be $80,342, in May it will increase to $84,512 and in June to $87,987, based on increases of 15.6% , 6% and 5%, respectively. Pablo Moyano was part of the plenary and defined it as “painful”.

“I participated for a while in the meeting for the Salary Council, it was painful. We were all the union centrals, the UIA, the Government, four hours arguing for 18 thousand pesos. I participated for a while and then I didn’t want to continue participating. This does not mean that I am going to leave the CGT. Those 18 Lucas are for morphing. If I had voted, I would have voted negative,” said the trade unionist.

And he added on the subject: “A Peronist government discussing this… I was ashamed, I told the minister (Kelly Olmos) and the comrades. I hope that all the effort that Sergio Massa is making is reflected in the low inflation, I told the UIA directly that they were responsible”.