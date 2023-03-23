The migliore and the peggiore action in a seduta without direction

The seduta of March 22 is characterized by a situation without a direction that has led to a gap with a marginal margin of 0.12%. In this I answer that he has not favored exceptional performance, the migliore and the peggiore azione in a seduta senza direzione sono state Leonardo e Banco BPM, respectfully.

Le indicazioni dell’analisi grafica su un titolo que ha dominato un seduta sinza direzione

Leonardo finmeccanica (MIL:LDO) has bought the fish of March 22 at a price of 1.71% compared to the previous fish at €11.03.

Last three months of the title Leonardocomplici il protrarsi della guerra e la corsa agli armamenti, è stato il migliore tra le Bue Chip di Piazza Affari with a rise of 38.3%. Da inizio anno, pori, solo STMicroelectronics è riuscito a fare meglio.

It is not surprising, quindi, that the title is made by the migliore in a seduta piatta.

Dopo tre sedute in ripresa, but, Adesso le quotazioni potrebbero trovarsi affrontare un ostacolo very important in area €11.19 che già in passato aveva frenato l’ascesa delle quotazioni.

Il superfood say this livello potrebbe aprire le porte a una continuation of the rialzo at least fine in area €12.34. The largest extension of the rialzo, invece, will be able to be placed in the area for €13.5.

Just one Chiusura daily inferior to €10,479 can be met in discussion on the rialzista scenario.

Il peggior titolo di giornata tra i big del Ftse Eb: le indicazioni dell’analisi gráfica

the title BPM Bank (MIL:BAMI) has sold the March 22 seduta for €3.66, rising 2.66% compared to the previous seduta.

Between the end of February 2020 and the end of February 2023 azioni Banco BPM hanno davo vita a rialzo eccezionale di oltre il 300%. In the last month, however, we have shown signs of debt that have carried a rib of another 11%.

Adesso, però, la storia potrebbe essere cambiata. Also from the riverside of March 22, infatti, the rialzista rimane impostazione. Only one chiusura giornaliera inferior to €3,642 can be dealt with in discussion of the rialzo in corso.

conclusion

Tra la migliore e la peggiore azione in una seduta sinza direzione non c’è molto da scegliere per il futuro. but alsoinfatti, The prospect of growing up is very interesting. The only difference is that Leonardoat least in this phase, presents a maggiore forza relative rispetto al Ftse Eb.

