Weather forecast in Punta del Este for this March 23

Before you leave home, find out Weather forecast in Punta del Este for the following hours today Thursday.

In Punta del Este it is expected a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius.

As for the rain the probability of precipitation for this city will be 90% during the day and 3% throughout the night.

In the same sense, the cloudiness will be 80% during the day and 43% during the night. While the gusts of wind they will reach 41 kilometers per hour during the day and 48 kilometers per hour at night.

Beware of the sun, ultraviolet rays are expected to reach a level of up to 2.

east pointa peninsular city located in the extreme south of Uruguay, is characterized by having a temperate type climate due to its oceanic waters, which favors its four well-defined seasons.

Being a city located between the Río de la Plata and the Atlantic Ocean, this region is distinguished by have more winds than other metropolises Uruguayans, which end up softening the temperatures during the summer or winter.

Summers in Punta del Este they are not too hot. In January, the warmest month, the thermometer registers maximums of 26 degrees and minimums of 18 degrees.

On the contrary, winter is cool, with cloudy skies and a lot of wind. During July, the coldest month, the minimum temperature does not drop below 8 degrees, while the maximum reaches 14 degrees. At the end of this season it is common for there to be precipitation, although there are usually sudden rains during the year.

Uruguay It is a country with a temperate-humid climate, with hot summers and cool winters that also, due to its geographical location and its proximity to the ocean, presents a double rainy season between spring-summer and autumn.

The country has an average temperature of 17 degrees a year, however, there is a very marked difference in their territory: the northwestern region where Artigas, Salto and Rivera are located is warmer with an average of 18 degrees; while the southeast, where Montevideo, Maldonado, Rocha and Lavalleja are, are cooler, with an average of 16 degrees.

Due to the strong winds that occur in the country, the summers are less extreme and the winter is cooler, which also causes cold waves that especially affect the north and south of the center. Only in one month up to 25 frosts can be registered.

Just on January 15, 2022, the country registered a new record for the highest temperature in its history, when the Institute of Meteorology of Uruguay (Inumet) indicated that the maximum in Florida had reached 44 degrees, equaling the mark of January 20, 1943. On the contrary, the coldest was that of Mercedes on January 29. July 2007 with a -7.6 degrees.

Scientists warn that due to the effects of climate change Uruguay could have an increase in temperature up to three degrees in the year 2100as well as an increase in rainfall.