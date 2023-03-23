King Charles: Visit to Germany – The official program

Berlin.

At the end of March, Germany is allowed to receive a royal visit: King Charles III. visits three German cities. What’s on the agenda.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are traveling to Germany in a few days

The royals visit three cities in three days

What’s on the agenda

Even before King Charles III. officially crowned Britain’s new monarch on May 6, travels heir to the throne the late Queen Elizabeth II to Germany at the end of March.

The state visit of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla lasts three whole days: The royal couple arrives on March 29 and stays until March 31 inclusive. In which cities will the royals be received and what is on the agenda? An overview.













King Charles in Germany: That’s on the agenda

The official appointment calendar of the Federal President shows that Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender will receive the British King and Queen Consort Camilla with military honors in Berlin on March 29 and invite them to a state banquet in Bellevue Palace in the evening.





On the following day, the Federal President and the King take appointments in Berlin and Brandenburg true. Again german Bundestag announces on his website, King Charles III. to hold a talk.

On the final day of the royals’ state visit, March 31Steinmeier and Büdenbender accompany their royal guests to Hamburg.

Also interesting: Charles III: These are his strangest quirks

Federal President Steinmeier: Visit of King Charles is “a great pleasure”

“It is my great pleasure that we King Charles and his wife Camilla for a state visit at the end of March,” said Federal President Steinmeier in a video message. He appreciated the state visit – especially because the king decided to come to Germany before his coronation. This early visit underline the close and warm friendship between Germany and the United Kingdom.

“I recently spoke to King Charles on the sad occasion of his mother’s funeral Queen Elizabeth met. At that time I invited him to Germany as the new king. The fact that he is now accepting this invitation six months later shows how much the king values ​​the friendship between our peoples.

Also interesting: King Charles III – His funeral is already being planned

Steinmeier believes that the fact that King Charles chose Germany and France as the first travel destinations before his coronation is an important European gesture. “We in Germany, we in Europa wish us close and friendly relations with the United Kingdom also after Brexit. Your Majesty: I look forward to welcoming you in Germany,” Steinmeier added. Charles’ visit to France is scheduled for March 27.

The next one is apparently about five weeks after the state visit Meet of the Federal President and the King: According to the British newspaper “The Telegraph”, Steinmeier was on the guest list for King Charles’ coronation ceremony.

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



