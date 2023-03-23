The Fires of Love (TF1): angry, Doug Davidson (Paul Williams) rants and boycotts the anniversary of the series!

A few days before the anniversary date, the team of Flames of love celebrated the 50th anniversary of the soap, during a big party. All were there except… Doug Davidson who plays the policeman Paul Williams almost since the beginning of the show who boycotted the evening.
It is a must for early afternoons, an example of longevity for The Fires of Love, this soap opera which is approaching 50 seasons. The soap opera will celebrate its anniversary on March 26 with a special evening in the United States, during which new episodes will be broadcast. The Young and the Restless, the name under which the Americans know him, has been on the small screen since 1973 across the Atlantic (and since 1989 in France). A real talent incubator, it revealed some famous actors and even allowed couples to form. It is to celebrate this with great pomp that the whole “family Flames of love” (cast, producers…) met on March 17 in Los Angeles in costumes and evening dresses. One of the recurring actors was conspicuous by his absence, and he did not fail to let it be known.
Angry, Doug Davidson boycotted the anniversary party of the Young and the Restless!
The Fires of Love has seen a large number of characters and actors succeed one another on its set. Some even reappear this year on the occasion of the anniversary. Deaths, intrigues, murders, few are those who survived all the hard blows that can be encountered in Genoa City. However, some like the policeman Paul Williams have been present for many years. Married to the character of Cricket (Lauralee Bell), he has been the cop of the series since 1978, passing in turn by a private detective activity then by a post of chief of police. Only here, for several seasons, his character has made irregular appearances, until he hardly has a scene. The latter, very angry with the production decided to sulk the anniversary evening. Asked by a fan about his absence, he replied on Twitter: “The way I was treated, I didn’t see the point“
Mobilization on the networks
This event is representative of a sad reality for the actor. The character of Paul is finally less and less present for several years, until having almost disappeared, creating in his community of fans an active mobilization. Since 2018 two hashtags #BringBackDougDavidson and #TeamDougie have been circulating on Twitter and challenge the creators of the series on the return of the character. Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman, the real star of the series, even interfered to draft Paul Williams in 2019. Asked once again by the fans but also by Paul Williams, he says he tried to resolve the situation. Without success. Final twist or final departure of Paul? Like the series, this case keeps its audience spellbound.