Randle signs 57 points without a prize and the Bulls end the streak of the Sixers

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 20 (EFE).- Julius Randle signed a masterful performance with 57 points but his New York Knicks fell this Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Chicago Bulls, after two extensions, closed the streak eight straight wins for the Philadelphia 76ers

KNICKS 134 – TIMBERWOLVES 140

The Wolves, with 35 points from Taurean Prince and seven players over 10 points, claimed a great victory against the Knicks who had won three straight games and did not take advantage of Randle’s recital.

The center already had 51 points in the first three quarters and finished with 19 of 29 from the field including 8 of 14 in triples, but the Wolves took this offensive festival with 61.4% effectiveness in their basket attempts .

SIXERS 105 – BULLS 109

In a very exciting game with two overtimes, the Bulls pulled off a fantastic victory in Philadelphia with 26 points from Zach LaVine, 25 points and 8 rebounds from DeMar DeRozan and 21 points and 12 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic.

Joel Embiid shone with 37 points and 16 rebounds and, although he was fouled out in the second overtime, he had ten straight games with more than 30 points.

GRIZZLIES 112 – MAVERICKS 108

The Spanish Santi Aldama signed his best game in the NBA with 22 points and 14 rebounds and was key in the great comeback of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Dallas Mavericks who won by 16 points in the third period.

In a game without Luka Doncic or Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 28 points but crashed in the fourth quarter on 0-for-8 shooting.

ROCKETS 108 – WARRIORS 121

After eleven consecutive defeats at home, the Warriors finally won away from San Francisco taking advantage of their visit to the Rockets, who are bottom of the West.

Stephen Curry (30 points and 7 rebounds) and Klay Thompson (29 points and 7 rebounds) were too much dynamite for the Rockets with 20 points from Jalen Green.

Usman Garuba of Spain had 7 points and 3 rebounds in Houston.

JAZZ 128 – KINGS 124

The Jazz had a crazy match against the Kings, who dominated by 25 points in the second quarter, who lost until trailing by 3 in the last period and who won with a final arreón in the denouement.

Eight Utah players surpassed 10 points with Ochai Agbaji as the top scorer (27 points) while De’Aaron Fox (37 points and 7 assists) was the best of a Kings who came with six wins in seven games.

HORNETS 115 – PACERS 109

With 28 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. led a Charlotte starting five with everyone to over 10 points in a big comeback against Indiana, which led by 21 points in the second quarter before falling apart.

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, with 20 points each, led a Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton or Chris Duarte.

Classifications:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 51-20

.2. Boston Celtics 49-23

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 48-23

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 45-28

.5. New York Knicks 42-31

.6. Brooklyn Nets 39-32

.7. Miami Heat 39-34

.8. Atlanta Hawks 35-36

.9. Toronto Raptors 35-37

10. Chicago Bulls 34-37

11.Washington Wizards 32-39

12. Indiana Pacers 32-40

13. Orlando Magic 29-43

14. Charlotte Hornets 23-50

15. Detroit Pistons 16-56

– Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 48-24

.2. Memphis Grizzlies 44-27

.3. Sacramento Kings 43-28

.4. Phoenix Suns 38-33

.5. Los Angeles Clippers 38-34

.6. Golden State Warriors 37-36

.7. Dallas Mavericks 36-36

.8. Minnesota Timberwolves 36-37

.9. Oklahoma City Thunder 35-36

10. Utah Jazz 35-36

11. Los Angeles Lakers 35-37

12. New Orleans Pelicans 34-37

13. Portland Trail Blazers 31-40

14. San Antonio Spurs 19-52

15. Houston Rockets 18-54

NEXT DAY (Tuesday, March 21)

Orlando Magic–Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets–Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks–Detroit Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans–San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings–Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Clippers – Oklahoma City Thunder.