Vlasic returns control of Napoli: pray Juric if he looks grandi cose da lui

Vlasic è tornato titolare in Torino-Napoli: mancano 11 partite and Ivan Juric si aspetta grandi prestazioni da parte sua

Niente da fare per il Turin, who has controlled the Napoli capolista in the 27th day of the first season of the pause. One of the few positive news of the pomeriggio, è surely the rientro in campo di Nikola Vlasic. Il croato classe 1997 è partito titolare por la prima volta dopo l’fortunio, ed è stato also one tra i migliori in campo. From the World in Poi, first of the physical problems, the number 16 garnet has perso the condition of the beginning stagione. Ivan Juric Lui spoke in a post-partite stamp conference: “Dopo il Mondiale has persona brilliance, I wish that faction 11 will go to great livelli, misfortunes have arrived yet because they are not good, my appearance is great for the next game.” Il mister si aspetta grandi cose da lui e le potenzialità per fare bene ci sono tutte. The prestazione contro i partenopei must be a starting point, to become decisive as in the first part of the staging.

The match against Napoli

Contro il Napoli di Luciano Spalletti Vlasic è partito titolare sulla trequarti. He has giocato his right hand, because of the misfortune of Miranchuk, affiancato da Radonjic his left hand. Ottimi movimenti e giusta cattiveria in campo, contante sponde per i compagni. He has washed a lot with a stick at 22′ from the first time: Ricci has poi calciato in porta, Meret è intervenuto male e sulla ribattuta Sanabria has centered the stick with the left. At minute number 85 he was replaced, leaving Demba Seck behind. L’infortunio alla coscia has caused annoyance to the trequartista, who has had a bad time against Cremonese, Juventus, Bologna and Lecce. It was not easy to get into a game with each other, but the sensations were positive.