Steam will soon only work on Windows 10 and higher

At the end of the year, the PC gaming platform Steam will be turned off on old Windows versions.

The world’s most popular PC gaming platform Steam will probably soon provide support for Windows 7, Windows 8 und Windows 8.1 a. Parent company Valve called on Steam users to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11. Support until the end of 2023 The end of support is scheduled for January 1, 2024 and, according to a survey by Valve, only affects about 2 percent of the users. From this point on, users of outdated Windows versions will no longer have access to Steam and their purchased computer games. The Steam Client will no longer work on these devices.