The national senate has been paralyzed for four months and the reproaches are growing

four months ago the National Senate is paralyzed, and has not dealt with projects since November 16, which caused a strong crossover of accusations between Kirchnerism and Together for Change (JxC). From the ruling party, Senator Juliana Di Tullio, close to Cristina Kirchner, replied to the questions and assured that “Santa Fe is in a state of emergency because the opposition does not want to vote for anything.”

The last time he Senate Nacional held a session, it was on November 16, “despite the fact that the Executive Power called extraordinary sessions”, throughout the month of February. Di Tullio said that the Senate wanted to meet in both December and February, to deal with the agreements “of judges and judges, prosecutors of Santa Fe and the entire country.”

Cristina Kirchner, vice president of the nation. Source: (The Nation)

The Kirchner legislator assured that initiatives such as the Lucio Law, the zero alcohol law and the Unique Certificate of Disability would be included, but “the opposition did not give a quorum.” “We do not have a quorum since we lost the midterm elections in December 2021,” Di Tullio pointed out and remarked that the Senate He made an enormous effort to agree on the sessions. He also explained that “the vice president is part of the executive, and she is clearly not the one who stops the functioning of the body legislative”.

Together for Change took the opposite stance, pointing out that “more than three years after Cristina Kirchner assumed her responsibility as president of the National Senate”, it is clear that his objective “was to use this space as a means to install and specify his personal agenda.” They also remarked that “the statement of the ruling party is a vile lie: they did not work alone,” they said.

Juliana Di Tullio, national senator of the Frente de Todos. Source: (The Nation)

From the JxC bloc they assured that they gathered all possible efforts to avoid “the attack against justice”, and to emphasize the pettiness of the ruling party that prioritized “condescension with his political boss, before the well-being of Argentines”denounced the opposition senators.