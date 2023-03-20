Franco Saravia committed a ‘blooper’ and Ronal Huaccha scored a goal for Sport Huancayo 2-1 against Alianza Lima for League 1

The goalkeeper ‘gave’ the second to the locals for the Peruvian tournament. (Video: League 1 Max).

Lima Alliance erred again. In the first goal he did not pay much attention and this time the goalkeeper frank saravia he committed a blooper. The front Ronal Huaccha He took advantage of it and scored a goal for 2-1 in the match valid for date 9 of the Opening Tournament of League 1.

It happened at 52 minutes. The center-back Pablo Míguez played backwards and the round was a bit short. Then Franco Saravia appeared, who tried to take a long shot, but the ball hit Ronal Huaccha. Unfortunately, the ball was left to the attacker of the ‘killer red’ that was left alone and defined at will.

the goalkeeper ‘blue and white’ he tried to reach it, but he couldn’t and it all ended in the second goal of the Huancaínos. Happiness in the premises and discontent in the visit, especially in the 23-year-old goalkeeper. The Colombian Andrés Andrade approached him to encourage him, while Guillermo Salas harangued his pupils from the technical zone.

Guillermo Salas and company will visit Atletico Grau in the pending match for date 1 of the Opening Tournament of League 1. This will be played on Sunday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bernal Municipal Stadium, however, the current Peruvian soccer champion filed a complaint to change its schedule due to the excessive heat of Piura. His rival will arrive beaten after losing 2-1 against Sporting Cristal, in addition to suffering two expulsions.

He ‘killer red’For its part, it will face Universidad César Vallejo in its pending commitment for the opening day of the first phase of the domestic championship. This confrontation will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 p.m. at the Mansiche stadium in Trujillo. The ‘poets’ They come from beating Deportivo Binacional 2-0 at home with goals from Yorleys Mena and Aldair Fuentes.