The evidence against Rolo Angelotti that would reveal two decades of abuse | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

The missionary Francisco “Rolo” Rolando Angelotti Notarbartolo, accused of being the leader of an organization dedicated to the sexual exploitation and corruption of minors, refrained from testifying yesterday, as El Territorio learned from sources in the case. The investigative hearing was completed in the morning by judge Javier Sánchez Sarmiento and prosecutor Patricio Lugones.

Another of the defendants participated in the procedure, Raúl Ignacio Mermet, who also chose silence. Both, reconstructed this medium, chose an official lawyer. What was known is that they heard the elements against him, which would be framed in illicit association, human trafficking and corruption of minors, although that will be defined in an eventual prosecution.

As is known so far, there are four detainees, suspected of having set up a structure aimed at recruiting vulnerable minors and adults in order to subdue and sexually abuse them. The events occur from 1999 to date and took place both in Buenos Aires and in Misiones.

Angelotti Notarbartolo appears as the most committed, it was even known that the procedures responded to the fact that he was constantly moving from Misiones or Buenos Aires or to other countries, always accompanied, so these people could be victims of trafficking. He urged to stop it to avoid more victims.

The documents of the case to which El Territorio had access and which are part of the file describe four acts of child abuse between 1999 and 2003, when both victims were under 13 years of age.

According to the statements of the young people, at that time they met the person involved through chat rooms, on the internet, and he was traveling in a 4×4 truck through different parts of Caba and the province of Buenos Aires.

One of the many shocking details that emerge is that the meetings – in the car, at home, but mainly in motels – were held on weekends because the victims went to school, something that also demonstrates full knowledge of the age of the victims. boys by the defendant.

What was reconstructed is that since that time Angelotti Notarbartolo had brought children from poor conditions from Misiones and lodged them in a house in General Rodríguez. One of the complainants described that he had meetings – he was sexually abused – with Angelotti and a 9-year-old boy “with a missionary accent.”

The modus operandi was repeated: the missionary “offered” the minors to other people, according to the statements of the two aforementioned victims, who reported that they were introduced to several men. He also provided them with pornographic material through an email and a password of his own.

Among the abusers mentioned are Mermet, a childhood friend of the missionary, and Marcelo Corazza, the winner of the first edition of Big Brother held in 2001 and current producer of the program. The file also describes that one of the minors was handed over to the producer, who was traveling in a car.

The meeting took place in Plaza Miserere and then Corazza drove to Costanera Sur, where he stopped the car. There the abuse took place – all details are preserved – while Angelotti Notarbartolo waited nearby.

But Justice did not stay with these stories and went further: it ordered that the cell phones of those involved be intervened at the end of last year, a situation that lasted until today. More than 100 hours of recordings were incorporated in which it was revealed that the recruitment of minors continued to work in Oberá’s house and all kinds of abuses were committed.

The accused, who lived until he was arrested on Ralf Singer street, spoke mostly with the accused Andrés Fernando Charpenet. He referred relationships-abuses-with several minors. He referred to one of them as “baby”.

“Angelotti refers to his friend Charpenet that X does not “have it so enabled” as to deliver it to him; but X does and offers that, if they travel to Buenos Aires, “he turns on for that” -referring to sexual acts. That is to say, through said phrase he offers her the sexual services of X, although he claims that Charpenet “wants everything, the complete one”; to which he replies “well, let’s see, it depends on what comes out, what I paint, so come on, che””, is clear from the analysis of those listenings.

Trips, clothing purchases, walks are the repeated strategies to attract minors. In this sense, yesterday the Infobae site revealed a conversation with the missionary: “I told him to listen to me… I’ll take you now at 18 when you turn (…) Tomorrow he turns 16, see. In two more years, when she turns 18, I told her: ‘I’m taking you to Miami. Let’s go to Orlando, Disney’. And he told me: ‘Well, come on, come on, yes, haha…’ ”.

Among the material incorporated into the case, there is a conversation in which Angelotti Notarbartolo is reproached for publicly exposing himself with children and even going to clandestine parties with them. “Yes, stupid but it’s from the garden, don’t bring me the rat boy, or that one. Come with all the people you want, but not that garden gurisadita “, was the claim. His response was: “You envy me because you would like to go out with little boys of that age.”

“You are 50 years old, son of a bitch,” he later received. After more than two decades of aberrant practices, he no longer cared about anything.

A cyber, a bowling alley and martial arts

In the house there was a pizzeria that sold by delivery. Photo: Cristian Valdez

As El Territorio revealed yesterday, Francisco Rolando Angelotti Notarbartolo maintained a high public profile and was related to the gastronomic field. A delivery pizzeria operated at his home and he was the grill man for the Argentine pavilion at Parque de las Naciones.

“Since I was a child, my passion was cooking and I have a variety of gastronomic centers in the country,” he expressed in a promotional video for an event in which he participated as a jury last year.

Extroverted and verbose, Angelotti Notarbartolo arrived in Oberá almost two decades ago and his first venture was a cyber and bakery in the center; then he had a bowling alley and then a martial arts academy. All areas where he mixed with minors and young people.