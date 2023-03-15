“Lukaku returns to Chelsea”

Inter Milan’s managing director Guiseppe Marotta spoke to Romelu Lukaku (29). “The loan was for one season so he will return to Chelsea on June 30”, said the club boss on the sidelines of the Champions League game at FC Porto (0-0) to ‘Sky Italia’. What happens to the Belgian striker then remains to be seen.

Lukaku could not build on the form of his first time with the Nerazzurri. In 18 games he scored a meager five goals. Therefore, there is little evidence that Inter is working towards a permanent signing. Marotta: “Lukaku doesn’t have the fitness he needs to play his best football. He’s still not at his best or the player we’ve seen over the past few years.”

