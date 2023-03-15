Mexico advances to the quarterfinals by defeating Canada

Mexico City.- Mexico achieved its first goal in the World Baseball Classic by advancing to the quarterfinals.

With the 10-3 victory against Canada, the ninth tricolor advances as the leader of Group C regardless of the result obtained by the United States in their last game of the first phase.

The rocket of Cuban origin, Randy Arozarena, returned to get sparks from his bat by producing four runs; Rowdy Tellez also contributed a home run to keep alive the hope of the tricolors to reach the final for the first time in their history.

A four-run rally in the sixth round woke up the fans at Chase Field in Arizona. Without the cowboy boots, but with the momentum of “Mexico, Mexico, Mexico,” Arozarena hit a double to left field sending Luis Urías, Alek Thomas and Austin Barnes to the register.

Tellez started the attack from the first inning with a single that served for Arozarena and Joey Meneses to open the scoring.

The most Mexican Cuban would have a leading role in the development of the story with doubles in the second and sixth innings.

Rowdy Tellez put the icing on the cake with a home run to center field and right, and celebrated wearing the purple charro hat.

On the Maple Leaf ninth side, Otto López, Bo Naylor and Edouard Julien were in charge of driving in the three runs.

The next rival for those led by Benjamín Gil in the quarterfinals will come from the winner of the game between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.