EdF (f): the Thierry Henry track!

In search of a new coach for the French women’s team, the French Football Federation is considering two options. The first leads to coaches specializing in women’s football. While the second favors “a more flashy name”, announces the newspaper L’Equipe. It would be a way to attract the spotlight to the Blues in lack of popularity.

If this second solution were chosen, the sports daily affirms that Thierry Henry is one of the tracks studied! The name of the consultant was mentioned by several leaders of the FFF, without going any further. It remains to be seen whether the former assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgian selection would be interested in the succession of Corinne Deacon. In any case, the FFF would have already auditioned Jocelyn Gourvennec, free since leaving Lille in June 2022.

Remember that the names of Grard Précheur, Herv Renard and Eric Blahic have also been mentioned for a few days.