The following! When and against whom does Mexico play in the World Baseball Classic after beating Canada?

We are in the quarterfinals! Mexico managed to defeat Canada in the closing of the groups of the World Baseball Classic, and with that he secured his place in the next round. Now is the time to talk about your rival to seek to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

Mexico finished as the leader of Group C with a 3-1 mark, therefore, his rival in the next round will be the second place in Group D. In that group were Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.

Mexico advanced to the quarterfinals in the World Baseball Classic/Getty

The path of Mexico in the World Baseball Classic

The debut of Mexico It was not easy at all, because it started losing against Colombia. However, they redeemed themselves in a big way by beating the United States in the second game.

Britain put up more of a fight than expected, but in the end Mexico won 2 runs to one and only Canada was missing to find the ticket. He had to win yes or yes to stay alive in the World Baseball Classic and so he did.

Mexico defeated the Canadians 10-3 and with it secured first place in Group C whatever happened in the United States vs. Colombia. what was said, that puts him in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic against the second in Group D.

Date, time, transmission and rival in the quarterfinals

Said sector D is not yet defined. Venezuela finished in first place with a 4-0 record, while Israel and Nicaragua were eliminated. Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will face each other in a decisive duel and the winner will advance.

So, Mexico will play against the winner of the match between Puerto Rico and the Republic Dominican in the quarter finals of the World Baseball Classic. That match will be played on next Saturday March 18 at 7:00 pm.

The broadcast? It goes the same way by Imagen TV (Channel 3 of Open TV).

Broken Day Hour TV Link Mexico vs. Puerto Rico/Rep. Dominican Saturday March 18 07:00 PM Image (Channel 3) TV picture

By the way, Cuba is already the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic. The rest of the quarter finals They are Japan vs Italy, Venezuela vs USA, Canada or Colombia, and Mexico vs Puerto Rico or Dominican Republic.

With everything for the semifinals!

