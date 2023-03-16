The formation of Colo Colo Femenino to face Alianza Lima

Luis Mena, strategist of Colo Colo Femenino confirmed the lineup of Albas, who will face Alianza Lima tonight at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium

Colo Colo Femenino continues its preseason with friendly matches. If a few days ago they played a historic commitment against the Punta Arenas team, now the Albas will play in Peru on the Blanquiazul 2023 night, where the Peruvian cast will present their squad for the new season.

The colocolinas have already traveled to Peruvian lands to play a new international friendly. The current national champions will play a match against Alianza Limaso it will be the first squeeze against a foreign rival thinking about their participation in Copa Libertadores, in the month of October in Colombia

Thus, Luis Mena’s teams continue to get ready for what will also be the start of the National Women’s Championship, which will begin on the weekend of March 26. It is worth noting that since The ANFP has already made official the first date of the Tournament, where the Female Cacique will debut visiting Cobresal.

For this occasion, the multi-champion with the Eternal Champion will send to the pitch Ryan Torrero in goal; Anais Álvarez, Fernanda Ramírez, Corina Clavijo, Fernanda Hidalgo in defence; Francisca Mardones, Black Aedo, Dove Lopez in midfield; Javiera Grez, Ysaura Viso, and Isidora Olave in attack.

Let’s remember, that the duel will take place tonight starting at 9:55 p.m. and will only be broadcast by Movistar Peru and Alianza Play (previous subscription)since the television rights correspond to the local team.