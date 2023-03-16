NBA sanctioned Ja Morant to eight games after displaying a weapon on social media

It wasn’t 50 games, but Ja Morant was sanctioned by the NBA for displaying a firearm during a live broadcast from his Instagram account, which gave something to talk about, since it was shown that the player had introduced the weapon into one of the NBA facilities, such as for example the plane that transported them to Los Angeles, he had applied a 50-game ban, which would have also meant the end of the season for Morant.

Ja Morant went to a nightclub in Denver, on March 4, and made a live broadcast from the place, in which was seen with a firearm and since then the player was investigated. His team left him out of a few games, including against the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors.

Ha moran that sanctioned with eight games

Finally, the NBA summoned the player to the league offices in New York, where he was informed by the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, that he would apply a suspension of eight games, without playing and without salary, once the investigations were completed, which determined that the player He did not bring the weapon into the facilities.

The NBA determined that the sanction would run from the day he showed the firearm, so with the Grizzlies already paid five games, and only three remain. The player You can be eligible for your team from March 20the day the Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks.

Ja Morant will play again on March 20 / Getty Images

Why is Ja Montan sanctioned with eight games?

Adam Dilver, commissioner of the NBA stated it’s a statement that the sanction of eight games without salary is due to the fact that Ja Morant exhibited inappropriate conduct, and because it is not the image that the league wants to give to young people taking into account the impact of the game, who this year shone at All-Star Weekend.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences for his huge following, particularly among young fans who see him as an idol.” said the commissioner, who assured that the player is aware of his misconduct and accepted the sanction.

Ja Morant, Memphis player / Getty Inages

The Girzzlies knew how to survive without their star player, since they only lost to the Los Angeles teams and he beat the Warriors and twice the Mavericksso this team paints for interesting things in the playoffs if Morant gets hooked on strictly sports again.

