Lyon: Messi’s jersey, Giuly assumes

At halftime of the match won in Paris (1-0) on Sunday, Ludovic Giuly was spotted recovering Lionel Messi’s jersey. Unsurprisingly, the assistant coach of Olympique Lyonnais suffered some criticism on social networks. But the former Argentinian teammate at FC Barcelona fully assumes his gesture.

“I’m not hiding from you that I got a very nice PSG shirt, confided the technician to Free Ligue 1 journalist Alexandre Ruiz. It was my son who asked me for it. He’s been two years since is there and I never dared to ask him anything. But this evening I said to myself…”

“We played together. I’m happy, I like it because the guy doesn’t forget. It’s nothing but it really does me good humanly. I asked him for the jersey at halftime. I I waited, I believed him, we spoke for five minutes”, explained the Lyonnais.