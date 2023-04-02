Marcelo Barticciotto filled the new line of three in Colo Colo with praise

Marcelo Barticciotto is authorized word to talk about the current situation of Colo Colo. The idol analyzed the performance of the defense of the Eternal Champion in the match that he surpassed Huachipato in Talcahuano by the minimum account.

One of the main novelties that the starting 11 had was the return to ownership of Maximilian Falconafter having been expelled against Everton de Viña del Mar and be relegated to the substitute bench. In this way, Gustavo Quinteros presented a 3 defense linemade up of Matías De Los Santos, Ramiro González and the aforementioned Maximiliano Falcón.

Barti approves the new defense

The move by the Colo Colo coach had a good job, ensuring the arc at zero and this, was highlighted by Barticciotto: “The good thing about Colo Colo today was the defensive reorganization that the team has had, first against Colón in the friendly and now against Huachipato, which is no less, because they played against one of the leaders in the championship and one of those who play the best in what the tournament is running. It has been solid, it seems that Ramiro González, (Matías) De Los Santos and Maxi Falcón fit in very well in defense ”he commented on Radio Cooperativa.

Another of the points that was highlighted by the champion of America in Los Albos, in the preview of the debut for Copa Libertadoreswere the side positions: “Bouzat and Rojas, who perhaps focus more on defense than on offense. To play with this line of 3, which at times becomes 5, and they complied”.

Likewise, Barti is demanding with the team’s performance and aims to improve a point in which he considers that those led by Gustavo Quinterosgame creation: “You have to get one from the middle or one from above and that, sometimes, Gustavo Quinteros said that we need more preparation and more arrival. How is this solved? With the rise of the midfielders. We are talking about playing with two players who do not have the characteristic of a midfielder and make you better in one facet but you have to work on it”he concluded.

Finally, he assessed the team’s performance in view of what will be the debut for the Copa Libertadores, against Deportivo Pereira this Wednesday in Colombia: “Colo Colo looked much more solid, they did not give him scoring chances and that is important for the coach, to have peace of mind in the debut of the Copa Libertadores”.