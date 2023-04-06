Macron is looking for a “bigger role” for China

From the point of view of French President Emmanuel Macron, China can play a “greater role” on the way to a peace solution in the Ukraine war. At the start of his talks with China’s leadership today, a meeting with the new Prime Minister Li Qiang was on the agenda.

Macron later wanted to hold bilateral talks with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping and a round of three with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The focus is on the Ukraine war and the ailing relations between China and the EU. In the discussion about the war, he wanted to try “to involve China in terms of a shared responsibility for peace and stability,” Macron said in a speech at the US embassy last night. He referred to the close ties between China and Russia.

Position paper “interesting”

China has reaffirmed compliance with the UN Charter, which includes territorial integrity and sovereignty of individual countries. “Defending them means also going forward together and trying to find a path to peace.”

Macron also referred to the Chinese position paper on the Ukraine war presented in February: “Do we agree with that in full? No, but it’s interesting,” Macron said. “It shows his willingness to commit to resolving the conflict.”

The 12-point document calls for a ceasefire and a resumption of negotiations. However, it was received critically internationally because it showed no initiative to resolve the conflict, did not condemn the invasion and also reflected the Russian arguments with criticism of the West.